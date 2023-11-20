Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Bibb County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgia Military College at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.