For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Watson stats and insights

Watson is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:01 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.