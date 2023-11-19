Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This matchup will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
