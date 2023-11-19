AFC South opponents meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) and the Tennessee Titans (3-6) square off on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Before the Jaguars meet the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 6.5 40 -350 +260

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The average point total in Jacksonville's contests this year is 44.5, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have put together a record of 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites five times this year. They've finished 4-1.

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played three games this season that have gone over 40 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Tennessee's contests this season is 40.4, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread four times over nine games with a set spread.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 21.8 19 21.1 12 44.5 5 9 Titans 17.1 28 20 8 40.4 3 9

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In Jacksonville's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Jaguars have fared better in divisional contests, as they've put up 6.5 more points against teams in their division (28.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.8 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 26 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 21.1 points per game in all games.

The Jaguars have scored just six more points than their opponents this year (0.7 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 26 points (2.9 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

The Titans have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Jaguars have totaled just six more points than their opponents this season (0.7 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 26 total points (2.9 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 45 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.8 24 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 22.3 21.4 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 3-1 0-4

