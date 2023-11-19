Our computer model predicts a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they face the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Jaguars rank 19th in total offense (328 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (353.2 yards allowed per game) this year. The Titans' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 17.1 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 10th with 20 points surrendered per contest.

Jaguars vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-6.5) Toss Up (40) Jaguars 24, Titans 16

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Jacksonville has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Jacksonville's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The point total average for Jaguars games this season is 44.5, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

The average total for Titans games is 40.4 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 21.8 21.1 17.8 23 26.8 18.8 Tennessee 17.1 20 24.5 18.5 11.2 21.2

