Sunday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) matching up at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-55 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 78-75 win over Rice in their most recent game on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 83, Kennesaw State 55

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Yellow Jackets were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season, with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.9 points per game (259th in college basketball), and allowed 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech's offense was less productive in ACC tilts last year, posting 60.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.9 PPG.

The Yellow Jackets put up 65.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 57.3 points per contest.

At home, Georgia Tech allowed 2.7 fewer points per game (61.7) than in road games (64.4).

