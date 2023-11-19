Sunday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) and Little Rock Trojans (1-2) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 81-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 81, Little Rock 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-4.9)

Georgia State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Georgia State Performance Insights

Georgia State scored 66.7 points per game and gave up 69.4 last season, ranking them 308th in college basketball on offense and 153rd defensively.

Last season, the Panthers were 201st in the nation in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 101st in rebounds conceded (30.0).

Last season Georgia State was ranked 324th in the nation in assists with 11.1 per game.

Last season, the Panthers were 17th-worst in the country in 3-point makes (5.3 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.5%).

Last year, Georgia State was 140th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.9 per game) and 313th in defensive 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Georgia State attempted 31.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 68.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22% of Georgia State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 78% were 2-pointers.

