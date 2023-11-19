Christian Kirk has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 227.4 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Kirk has a team-best 624 receiving yards on 49 grabs (71 targets), with three TDs, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Kirk vs. the Titans

Kirk vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 71.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 71.3 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 227.4 passing yards the Titans yield per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Titans' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with 10 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-118)

Kirk Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Kirk has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has 23.1% of his team's target share (71 targets on 307 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (37th in NFL play), averaging 624 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

Kirk has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

