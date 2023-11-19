Calvin Ridley has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 227.4 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Ridley has 471 receiving yards on 35 grabs (61 targets), with two TDs, averaging 52.3 yards per game.

Ridley vs. the Titans

Ridley vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The Titans allow 227.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Titans have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Titans' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in three of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 61 of his team's 307 passing attempts this season (19.9% target share).

He has been targeted 61 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (62nd in NFL).

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Ridley has been targeted eight times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

