Week 12 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Week 12 Pac-12 Results
Washington State 56 Colorado 14
- Pregame Favorite: Washington State (-4)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Washington State Leaders
- Passing: Cameron Ward (18-for-30, 288 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nakia Watson (8 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Josh Kelly (10 TAR, 6 REC, 130 YDS)
Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Shedeur Sanders (6-for-10, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sy'Veon Wilkerson (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Travis Hunter (4 TAR, 4 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Washington State
|Colorado
|469
|Total Yards
|255
|342
|Passing Yards
|164
|127
|Rushing Yards
|91
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 12 Pac-12 Games
No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-1)
UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-6)
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)
California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cal (-6.5)
No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-2)
