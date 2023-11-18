Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Tanner Jeannot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jeannot's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
