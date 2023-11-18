For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Tanner Jeannot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Jeannot's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:29 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 13:47 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

