On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nikita Kucherov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • In seven of 16 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated four goals and seven assists.
  • He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

