The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Sergachev in the Lightning-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 23:28 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Sergachev has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sergachev has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Sergachev goes over his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

