The Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+ and BSSUN will air this Oilers versus Lightning matchup.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 61 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Lightning's 57 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 16 11 13 24 15 9 0% Brayden Point 17 7 14 21 5 5 47% Victor Hedman 17 4 15 19 13 3 - Steven Stamkos 15 5 11 16 6 3 50% Brandon Hagel 17 8 8 16 6 6 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players