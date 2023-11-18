How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Kansas Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).
Kansas State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Kansas is putting up 425.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 385.8 total yards per contest (76th-ranked).
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.
Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas State vs. Kansas Key Statistics
|Kansas State
|Kansas
|452.8 (24th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|425.0 (44th)
|356.0 (46th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|385.8 (70th)
|202.4 (13th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|199.0 (17th)
|250.4 (51st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|226.0 (65th)
|9 (15th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|11 (29th)
|17 (29th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|14 (63rd)
Kansas State Stats Leaders
- Will Howard has racked up 2,190 yards (219.0 ypg) on 182-of-286 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 290 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- DJ Giddens has compiled 859 rushing yards on 143 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 282 yards (28.2 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.
- Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 107 times for 540 yards (54.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Phillip Brooks' team-high 554 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.
- Ben Sinnott has caught 35 passes for 501 yards (50.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
Kansas Stats Leaders
- Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards (143.1 yards per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 171 yards with one touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 155 times for 965 yards (96.5 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.
- Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been given 102 carries and totaled 552 yards with eight touchdowns.
- Lawrence Arnold leads his squad with 559 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns.
- Quentin Skinner has 21 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 412 yards (41.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Mason Fairchild's 35 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns.
