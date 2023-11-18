The Syracuse Orange (5-5) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The contest has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Georgia Tech has the 36th-ranked scoring offense this year (32.0 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 31.3 points allowed per game. With 358.1 total yards per game on offense, Syracuse ranks 90th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 72nd, giving up 381.2 total yards per game.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -6.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

With 467.7 yards of total offense per game (-7-worst) and 464.3 yards allowed per game on defense (seventh-worst) over the last three contests, the Yellow Jackets have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Although the Yellow Jackets rank -73-worst in scoring defense over the previous three contests (33.7 points allowed), they've been more competent on offense with 37.3 points per game (36th-ranked).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Georgia Tech, who ranks second-worst in passing offense (211.0 passing yards per game) and -62-worst in passing defense (249.0 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

From an offensive perspective, the Yellow Jackets have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three contests with 256.7 rushing yards per game (10th-best). They haven't played as well on defense, with 215.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-101-worst) over that stretch.

The Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

Georgia Tech's past three games have gone over the total.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech games have gone over the point total on seven of nine occasions (77.8%).

Georgia Tech has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Georgia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Yellow Jackets have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,459 yards, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He's also run for 542 yards (54.2 ypg) on 87 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has 768 rushing yards on 130 carries with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has hauled in 38 catches for 580 yards (58.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Christian Leary has a total of 304 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Kyle Kennard paces the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Georgia Tech's top-tackler, Clayton Powell-Lee, has 57 tackles and one interception this year.

Jaylon King has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 53 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

