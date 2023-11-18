Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Syracuse Orange match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Yellow Jackets. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Tech (-6.5)
|Toss Up (53.5)
|Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23
Week 12 ACC Predictions
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Duke vs Virginia
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- NC State vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- The Yellow Jackets have five wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- Georgia Tech has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 6.5-point favorites.
- The Yellow Jackets have played nine games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.
- The average total for Georgia Tech games this season has been 56.6, 3.1 points higher than the total for this game.
Syracuse Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orange have a 32.3% chance to win.
- The Orange are 3-6-0 ATS this year.
- Syracuse has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-3).
- In theOrange's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).
- The average point total for the Syracuse this year is 1.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Yellow Jackets vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia Tech
|32
|31.3
|36
|32.8
|28.4
|28.6
|Syracuse
|24.9
|22.3
|33.2
|14.2
|13.8
|34.8
