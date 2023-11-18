The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is 71.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. LSU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-30.5) 71.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-30.5) 71.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Georgia State vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Georgia State has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • LSU has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.

