In the matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, November 18 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+5.5) Under (62.5) Georgia Southern 32, Old Dominion 27

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 69.2% chance to win.

The Eagles have four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1.

The Eagles have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Georgia Southern games this season has been 62.6, 0.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs' ATS record is 6-3-0 this year.

Old Dominion has a 5-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.

The Monarchs have gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average over/under in Old Dominion games this year is 9.2 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Eagles vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.7 28 40.6 23.6 24.8 32.4 Old Dominion 23 27.4 24.8 23.2 21.2 31.6

