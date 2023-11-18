The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) face a Sun Belt matchup versus the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 32, Old Dominion 27

Georgia Southern 32, Old Dominion 27 Georgia Southern is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Eagles have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won them all.

Old Dominion has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won three of those games.

The Monarchs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Old Dominion (+5.5)



Old Dominion (+5.5) Georgia Southern has four wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

In Old Dominion's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Monarchs are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 62.5 points six times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Old Dominion this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 62.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.7 points per game, 6.8 points fewer than the point total of 62.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 63 62.3 Implied Total AVG 35.1 35.5 34.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 54.8 52.1 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31 33 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-1 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.