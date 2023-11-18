There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Tennessee Volunteers that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

