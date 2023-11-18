Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Tennessee Volunteers that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-9.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-5.5)
Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-31.5)
Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
