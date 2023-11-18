Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fulton County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Banneker High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18

11:30 AM ET on November 18 Location: Forest Park, GA

Forest Park, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Mount Pisgah Christian School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta Classical Academy at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Midtown High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

4:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fellowship Christian School at St Mary's Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18

4:30 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb High School at Johns Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18

6:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Galloway School at Roswell High School