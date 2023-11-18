Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Effingham County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portal Middle High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.