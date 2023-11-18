Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Decatur County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Decatur County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.