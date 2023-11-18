There is high school basketball competition in Cobb County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Forsyth High School at Furtah Preparatory School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Cobb High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Austell, GA

Austell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dutchtown High School at Hillgrove High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at Miller Grove High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

3:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb High School at Johns Creek High School