Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cobb County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Forsyth High School at Furtah Preparatory School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Cobb High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Austell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dutchtown High School at Hillgrove High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Miller Grove High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb High School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.