Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
In the upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Calvin de Haan to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- de Haan is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- de Haan has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 3-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
