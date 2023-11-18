Brandon Hagel will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers play on Saturday at Amalie Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hagel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 11 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

Hagel has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hagel has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 16 Points 2 8 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.