Will Austin Watson find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:01 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

