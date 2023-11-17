According to our computer projections, the Washington State Cougars will defeat the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams come together at Martin Stadium on Friday, November 17, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Washington State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+4.5) Under (62.5) Washington State 31, Colorado 30

Week 12 Predictions

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cougars a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cougars have beaten the spread four times in nine games.

Washington State has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Cougars have seen five of its nine games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Washington State games this season.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 38.5% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

So far this year, the Buffaloes have compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread.

Colorado is 5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

Buffaloes games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average over/under for Colorado games this year is 0.3 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Cougars vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 30.3 29.9 29.2 26.4 31.4 33.4 Colorado 30.7 33.9 35.5 33.8 23.5 34.0

