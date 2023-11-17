Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tattnall County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Tattnall County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesboro High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
