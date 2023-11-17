The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Mercer vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 68.7 255th 122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 67 82nd 1st 41.2 Rebounds 31.6 187th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 5.9 320th 49th 15 Assists 12.8 193rd 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

