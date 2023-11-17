Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McDuffie County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in McDuffie County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
McDuffie County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Toombs County High School at Thomson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Thomson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
