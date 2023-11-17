Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Houston County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Houston County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Perry High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware County High School at Warner Robins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Warner Robins, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
