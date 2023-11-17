The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) hit the court at Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State went 5-21-0 ATS last season.

Georgia State was less successful against the spread than Northern Illinois last year, tallying an ATS record of 5-21-0, compared to the 16-11-0 record of the Huskies.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 66.7 138.7 69.4 144.4 134.5 Northern Illinois 72 138.7 75 144.4 143.4

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Panthers put up 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75 the Huskies allowed.

Georgia State had a 1-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 5-21-0 13-13-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Northern Illinois 10-9 Home Record 5-7 0-11 Away Record 7-10 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

