The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) play the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th
153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 30.0 278th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
342nd 5.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
324th 11.1 Assists 12.6 211th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

