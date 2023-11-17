The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) face the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
  • Georgia State had a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 201st.
  • Last year, the Panthers recorded 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.
  • When Georgia State scored more than 75.0 points last season, it went 5-1.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Georgia State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Panthers ceded 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than in road games (75.1).
  • In home games, Georgia State sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (5.7) than when playing on the road (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to on the road (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Belmont L 89-87 Curb Event Center
11/11/2023 @ Western Michigan W 77-70 University Arena
11/17/2023 Northern Illinois - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Little Rock - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

