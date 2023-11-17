The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) face the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.

Georgia State had a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 201st.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.

When Georgia State scored more than 75.0 points last season, it went 5-1.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game on the road.

At home, the Panthers ceded 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than in road games (75.1).

In home games, Georgia State sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (5.7) than when playing on the road (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to on the road (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule