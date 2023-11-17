The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia put together a 9-20-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs had an ATS record of 3-8 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season.

Miami (FL) put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

Hurricanes games hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

