The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Georgia went 6-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hurricanes finished 133rd.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed.

When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, Georgia went 8-6.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 15.7 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (81.5).

At home, Georgia sunk 6.8 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

