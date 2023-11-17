Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arlington Christian School at St Francis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Banneker High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at St Mary's Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17

6:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Wilson Academy at The Paideia School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at Loganville Christian Academy