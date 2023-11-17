Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Elbert County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Elbert County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Elbert County Comp High School at Trion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Trion, GA
