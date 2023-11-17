Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in DeKalb County, Georgia today, we've got you covered here.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Grove High School at Heritage High School - Conyers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Conyers, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Paulding High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest DeKalb High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gwinnett High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Warner Robins at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
