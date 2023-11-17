Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Decatur County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Decatur County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Perry High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
