Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dade County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Dade County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Dade County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Dade County High School at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Commerce, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
