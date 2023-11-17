Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Chatham County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
LaGrange High School at Benedictine Military School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: LAGRANGE, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Madison, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hampstead High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Dutchtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hampton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
