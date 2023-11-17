Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Camden County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camden County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Camden County High School at McEachern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.