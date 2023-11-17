Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brooks County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Brooks County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brooks County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Dublin High School at Brooks County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Quitman, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.