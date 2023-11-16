Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
Should you bet on Tyler Motte to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte is yet to score through six games this season.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Motte has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
