For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Perbix a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Perbix has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

