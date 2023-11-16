The Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) face the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs averaged only 1.8 more points per game last year (67.1) than the Bears gave up (65.3).

Georgia went 19-2 last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Bears put up 64.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

Mercer had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.

