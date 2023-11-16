Lightning vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-4-2 while scoring 33 goals against 33 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Thursday's game.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 6-6-4 record overall, with a -4-4 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Tampa Bay is 1-0-4 (six points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Lightning are 6-2-3 in the 11 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 15 points).
- In the six games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (seven points).
- In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-3-0 (10 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 1-3-4 (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|27th
|28th
|3.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|23rd
|21st
|30
|Shots
|26.9
|31st
|27th
|32.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|4th
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|10.87%
|28th
|9th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.55%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.